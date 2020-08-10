City of Longview flushing water mains in Willow Grove area

Advisory signs will be posted for the work that begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends by 4:30 p.m. Residents should be aware flushing may stir up sediment that can possibly enter their plumbing.

Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains. After the flushing is complete, residents are recommended to run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to a press release from the city.