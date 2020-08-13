City of Longview flushing water mains in Coal Creek area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Utility crews for the City of Longview on Friday, Aug. 21, will flush water mains North of Ocean Beach Highway between 30th Avenue and Coal Creek Road.

Advisory signs will be posted for the work, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. Residents should be aware flushing may stir up sediment that can possibly enter their plumbing, according to the city.

Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains. After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to a press release from the city.

