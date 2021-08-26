 Skip to main content
City of Longview flushes water mains Friday
Longview utility crews will flush water mains Friday between the Cowlitz River and 30th Avenue, north of Ocean Beach Highway.

The work is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m. Residents should be aware flushing may stir sediment that can enter plumbing, according to a City of Longview press release.

Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains.

After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to the release.

