City of Longview declares water shortage emergency, asks residents to limit outdoor watering

The city of Longview Monday declared a stage one water shortage emergency asking residents to conserve outdoor water as chlorine chemicals used to disinfect drinking water and treat wastewater become scarce.

A “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant in June has rippled across Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Northern California, limiting chemical supplies.

Residents who use the city water for irrigation are required to water on a schedule, with even-numbered addresses watering on even-numbered days and odd-numbered addresses watering on odd-numbered days. Irrigation watering is only allowed between 4 and 7 a.m. and 7 to 11 p.m.

The city requests customers use the minimum quantity of water needed to maintain landscapes. Restrictions apply to using salvaged water.

Restaurants are prohibited from serving water to customers except upon request.

What can be watered

Newly planted flowers, plants, shrubbery, groundcover or trees may be watered any day of the week if the watering is the minimum to sustain plant life

Commercial nurseries may water bedding plants on any day of the week if the plant is in a container pot of 4 inches or smaller, the temperature is 80 degrees or higher, if the watering is done by hand, or if water waste is kept to a minimum

If the temperature reaches 80 degrees or higher, water can be used to cool children. They should be actively involved in the water, their activity supervised, water waste kept to a minimum and using the water use occurs no more than one hour per day.

