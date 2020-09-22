City of Kalama lifts water conservation order

The City of Kalama lifted a water conservation order for about 150 homes after a crews completed a pump repair Tuesday.
A mechanical failure earlier this month disrupted the Taylor Road Reservoir Pump Station, and residents were asked to conserve water so the reservoir wouldn't run dry.
"The city greatly appreciates the cooperation, understanding and patience of the Kalama residents that were affected by this situation," according a post on the city's website. "The conservation efforts observed kept the water flowing and maintained a steady supply available to address any emergency need that could have occurred."
