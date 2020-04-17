You are the owner of this article.
City of Kalama lifts boil water advisory
City of Kalama lifts boil water advisory

The City of Kalama lifted a boil water order at 8:30 a.m. Friday for several homes east of Haydu Park after issuing the advisory Wednesday evening because of a break in the water line. 

Tests to ensure the water is safe for consumption take 24 hours to complete, according to the city. 

Kelly Rasmussen, public works director, said at a City Council meeting Thursday night that the break in the service line near 417 Modrow Road happened during a leak repair. The city is required to issue a boil water notice if the water pressure drops below a certain level, he said.

