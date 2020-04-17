City of Kalama lifts boil water advisory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Kalama lifted a boil water order at 8:30 a.m. Friday for several homes east of Haydu Park after issuing the advisory Wednesday evening because of a break in the water line.

Tests to ensure the water is safe for consumption take 24 hours to complete, according to the city.

Kelly Rasmussen, public works director, said at a City Council meeting Thursday night that the break in the service line near 417 Modrow Road happened during a leak repair. The city is required to issue a boil water notice if the water pressure drops below a certain level, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.