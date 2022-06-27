City of Kalama employees honored at annual chamber awards banquet

KALAMA — Last week, Kalama city employees were recognized for their service to the community at the Kalama Chamber of Commerce's annual awards presentation.

At the Tuesday ceremony, Public Works employee Kim Sibley was awarded Citizen of the Year. Sibley has worked for the city as grounds and parks caretaker since 2017.

"Kim works hard throughout the city with a focus on our parks, rights of way and other maintenance and beautification efforts in the downtown area," according to a city press release.

The Kalama Public Library and staff received the Totem Award, which recognizes an outstanding business or organization that benefits and contributes to the community.

“It is truly a privilege to be the Mayor of a city with so many talented and dedicated pubic servants,” said Mayor Mike Reuter in a statement. “Kalama residents can rest easy knowing that the hard-working city staff, police, public works, and library personnel are always putting the needs of the community first.”

The chamber also recognized Kalama Elementary School physical education teacher Charlie Newton as School Employee of the Year.

The event was held at the Port of Kalama's Interpretive Center. Along with the ceremony, the event included a silent auction of items donated by local businesses, catering by Sherrie Mickelson, beverages served by the Kalama Lions Club, flowers from Jansen's Floral Effects and music by 8 String Punch.

