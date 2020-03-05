City declares weather emergency to allow shelters to operate

Daffodils and plum and cherry trees are in bloom, but winter isn’t over quite yet.

Based on a forecast for subfreezing temperatures starting this weekend, the City of Longview Wednesday issued a determination of severe weather event to allow warming shelters to open for the homeless starting Saturday night.

Weather Service forecasters say conditions will snap back to wintry this weekend, with showers expected Saturday and showers and snow showers forecast for late Saturday night. Cold sogginess will prevail again on Sunday. Snow levels will range between 800 feet and 1,800 feet through the weekend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Overnight lows may dip below freezing Saturday and Sunday night, and overnight low temperatures are predicted to drop below 35 degrees into next week.

The determination of a severe weather event enables permitted severe weather shelters to begin operating Saturday night. The following are permitted severe weather shelters in Longview:

First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd. Open at night only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 202 Washington St. Open to youth (17 and under) and to parents with minor children. (Note the address change.)

Cowlitz Family Health Center, 831 – 12th Avenue. Open for day use only, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.