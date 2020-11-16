 Skip to main content
City crews to close one lane of Ocean Beach Highway for emergency repair
To determine the cause of a sink hole and make repairs, the City of Longview Public Works Department will close the westbound, righthand lane of Ocean Beach Highway at 37th Avenue. 

The lane closure will remain in place until the lane is safe for traffic, according to a city press release. Westbound traffic will be routed in one lane of travel through the work zone.

Traffic on 37th Avenue will be intermittently blocked during repairs, according to the release.

The city encourages drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays. 

