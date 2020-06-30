City continues to discourage July 4 event; organizers unfettered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just days before the unofficial and unsanctioned "We The People" July 4 gathering at Lake Sacajawea, Longview city officials have placed concrete barriers at Hemlock Plaza to discourage equipment setup and continue to urge event organizers to reconsider in light of the rising number of community coronavirus cases.

City officials met with Longview developer Larry Wood and his security team Monday to review his plans for the weekend. The meeting was cordial, both sides said, but neither is budging.

"I encouraged him to reconsider, but at the end of the day, I think we just agreed to disagree," Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said. "It is an unsanctioned, unpermitted event. A letter has been written to the organizers informing them of such. We're doing, I think, what we can to try to discourage them from moving forward with it."

Wood said he has "tremendous respect" for Sacha and that "we could not have a better city manager." But he believes so strongly in his cause that he said he's "ready to die for this."

"There's been four times in the last few months (when) I don't even go to bed," he said. "I go into my office and I pray until I fall asleep, and I wake up and I pray. I think that God is going to do something good here. We're going to have a message of hope."