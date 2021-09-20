City cleanup of Alabama Street campsite gets underway Monday

On the curb outside the parking lot campsite, Rob Allen still was sorting through boxes and carts of his belongings Monday morning. Allen thought he was one of the longest-term residents of Alabama Street, having lived there since January 2020. His tent and essential belongings already had been set up in one of the 12-foot square sites, but now came the process of filtering through the rest.

“It’s been rough, looking through all the things you own and having to decide what you need to keep and what you’re ready to leave forever,” Allen said.

Similar scenes played out in the grass south of the campsite, where people hauled piles of things out to buy more time to sort through them while the excavators worked inside.

Longview Police Sergeant Tim Watson was stationed at the back entrance, keeping an eye on the residents out back and manning an overhead drone. Watson said the residents seemed pretty enthusiastic about the cleanup process, even if many of them had put off the brief move until late in the weekend.

“I think a lot of them are used to putting things off until the last minute, when they don’t have anywhere else to go,” Watson said.