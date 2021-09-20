City cleanup of Alabama Street campsite gets underway Monday

The cleanup process at the Alabama Street homeless encampment got off to a rapid start early Monday morning.
Brookhart Excavation LLC construction vehicles began tearing through the remnants of the campsite starting around 8 a.m. Backhoe loaders pushed through the smaller refuse that was left behind, while excavators loaded the items into 50 cubic yard dumpsters. By 11 a.m., the first dumpster was filled and trucked out to the landfill.
Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta was at the campsite for much of Sunday and Monday, overseeing the final homeless residents’ move into the temporary new site and the beginning of the cleanup.
“There has been a real cooperative focus on this,” Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said. “They all moved without incident. We haven’t had to use any enforcement actions with anyone trying to stay behind.”
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha issued a public health emergency declaration in August over the growing amount of trash and refuse that had collected at the semi-temporary campsite. The declaration allowed the city to quickly put together a plan to move the residents into an adjacent fenced-off parking lot for a few weeks while the site was emptied and overhauled.
City officials originally planned to comb through the site during the first phase of the cleanup and seize anything worth more than $100 for people to reclaim later. Huhta said after talking to residents and touring through the site with them Sunday, they determined nothing valuable was going to be left behind.
On the curb outside the parking lot campsite, Rob Allen still was sorting through boxes and carts of his belongings Monday morning. Allen thought he was one of the longest-term residents of Alabama Street, having lived there since January 2020. His tent and essential belongings already had been set up in one of the 12-foot square sites, but now came the process of filtering through the rest.
“It’s been rough, looking through all the things you own and having to decide what you need to keep and what you’re ready to leave forever,” Allen said.
Similar scenes played out in the grass south of the campsite, where people hauled piles of things out to buy more time to sort through them while the excavators worked inside.
Longview Police Sergeant Tim Watson was stationed at the back entrance, keeping an eye on the residents out back and manning an overhead drone. Watson said the residents seemed pretty enthusiastic about the cleanup process, even if many of them had put off the brief move until late in the weekend.
“I think a lot of them are used to putting things off until the last minute, when they don’t have anywhere else to go,” Watson said.
The city initially expected the cleanup and improvements to take multiple weeks to complete. Once the trash and other items are hauled away, the contractors will lay down a gravel layer across the campsite to prevent flooding and cut down a handful of damaged trees.
Sacha said the process was moving quickly and could end up finishing on the early side of the schedule, depending on what comes out during Brookhart’s first progress reports.
Allen was a little more hesitant about the next few weeks. During the last cleanup project at the camp, when residents were compressed into the back section of the site for a few days in January, he said there was a rise in tensions and conflict between the encamped residents.
“I can start to feel it getting ready to boil over again. Everyone is just right on top of each other in here,” Allen said.
Huhta said that once the city had a sense of how long the cleanup would take and how the remaining resident felt, the police presence would likely ramp down.