City and county move hosted encampment discussion forward

Plans for a managed encampment for people without shelter inched forward Tuesday, as Longview City Council agreed to work with Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners to expand a draft plan.
This is the first joint step forward after the ad hoc committee formed last December to identify a potential site for a hosted encampment disbanded in June.
After two-and-a-half hours of discussion and some public comment, the council came to a general consensus to move forward with developing the plan and giving the county staff a list of priorities, while acknowledging the potential camp won't fix every problem.
"I know there are people that have some questions, and we’re not going to be able to solve every problem with this approach, and I agree, it's a complicated problem," said Longview Councilmember Ruth Kendall. "If there’s anything I’ve learned in past year … there is no easy answer. it is a hard problem, but we don’t make progress without trying."
Gena James, county human services manager, said she would put together comments from the meeting and send out a form for the council and commissioners to rate importance of different parts of the plan by the end of December.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis asked council members to send questions to the council’s homeless committee. Councilmember Hillary Strobel said the committee meets Thursday and can begin tackling some of the questions asked during the workshop.
Last December, Longview set up a temporary camping site on Alabama Street. As an unhosted site, the camp has few rules or guidelines. The city pays for portable toilets, handwashing stations and garbage service at the site, which has no running water or electricity.
At the county commissioners’ direction, James created the draft plan for a hosted encampment as an alternative to the Alabama Street site and presented it to the Longview council on Nov. 12. The draft has two main components: the physical site plan and the management plan.
Under the plan, the site would have a set capacity for tent spaces and people and a staff space for the host agency, including an office to meet with people and help them with services.
Basic hygiene needs would also be met, with portable toilets, showers, garbage bins and handwashing facilities, although what is available may depend on the site, James said. The plan also suggested a kitchen space or a common space.
There would be paid staff from the host agency on site, with the exact hours and amount of presence to be determined later, James said. There would also be a good neighbor agreement with safety and security measures, an intake process and a code of conduct.
Recurring questions at Tuesday's workshop included what the site capacity would be and the location of the camp.
Mayor Wallis said current city code allows for no more than 50 tents for 90 days. She and Councilmember Steve Moon supported keeping that limit, while others said the camp should hold more people.
The Alabama Street camp's population has more than doubled to an estimated 150 people since opening.
Strobel said the new site's location would partially dictate how many tents it could hold, and the location would be one of the next things to figure out.
The Alabama Street site was supposed to close in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans. An ad hoc committee to find and recommend alternative locations for a hosted site disbanded in June after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against potential locations.
Multiple council members asked how the program would address people who don’t want to live at the hosted site and voiced concerns about displaced people setting up camp in city parks, residential neighborhoods and around businesses.
James said the concept doesn't address that population but the staff could work on coming up with other strategies to work with those people.
Councilmember Mike Wallin said he is concerned the site will become permanent because of the lack of housing opportunities.
Strobel said the Longview council created its homelessness committee to address some of these long term problems.
"This is the opportunity to then get into bigger problems and solutions ... but while we're having those conversations, making sure people are not continuing to stay at Alabama Street where it is untenable and no one wants that to continue," she said.
County Commissioner Joe Gardner said creating the draft plan was an attempt to come up with something different to improve the situation at Alabama Street. The long-term discussion will rely on housing, which is not an "overnight fix," he said.
Local service organizations help many people who have lost their housing or at risk of losing housing but aren't adequately reaching people staying at the Alabama Street site, Commissioner Dennis Weber said.
“What we’ve tried in the past doesn’t work, so we need to try something different," he said. "That's why I’m enthusiastic about going forward with this knowing full well there are glitches."
Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he doesn't want to use county funds to repeat the same problems.
Councilmembers Wallin and Chet Makinster asked for more details on the partnership between the city and county and what each jurisdiction would be responsible for.
Weber said last month the county would take the lead and likely be responsible for requesting proposals from organizations to host the site.
The plan doesn't give a cost estimate but states the camp may be funded with local document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. The county collects about $850,000 in the fees annually, according to the its website.
Weber previously had said the county has a “pretty substantial reserve” of the fees saved up for a program like this.
The county received at least 63 comments on the draft through its website, James said. About one-third were generally supportive, a third were generally against and the remainder were in the middle or didn't include an opinion either way, she said.
During the Tuesday meeting, Longview resident Bill Josh said any plan that moves forward should protect taxpayers, the community and encampment residents without attracting more people from outside the area.
Dexter Kearny, Longview Presbyterian pastor, said he's excited to see the city and county working together, while recognizing there's no "one size fits all fix."
Longview resident John Melink said the current situation is not acceptable and the county and city need to have a sense of urgency or else the discussion may go on for a long time.
Dian Cooper, Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO, said she would like to see a site identified and contracts in place by July 1.
Weber said he would hope to get something going by April 1.
