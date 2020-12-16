City and county move hosted encampment discussion forward

Councilmember Mike Wallin said he is concerned the site will become permanent because of the lack of housing opportunities.

Strobel said the Longview council created its homelessness committee to address some of these long term problems.

“This is the opportunity to then get into bigger problems and solutions ... but while we’re having those conversations, making sure people are not continuing to stay at Alabama Street where it is untenable and no one wants that to continue,” she said.

County Commissioner Joe Gardner said creating the draft plan was an attempt to come up with something different to improve the situation at Alabama Street. The long-term discussion will rely on housing, which is not an “overnight fix,” he said.

Local service organizations help many people who have lost their housing or at risk of losing housing but aren’t adequately reaching people staying at the Alabama Street site, Commissioner Dennis Weber said.

“What we’ve tried in the past doesn’t work, so we need to try something different,” he said. “That’s why I’m enthusiastic about going forward with this knowing full well there are glitches.”