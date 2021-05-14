 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City adjusts Longview Business Park agreement to postpone 14th Avenue build out
0 comments
alert top story

City adjusts Longview Business Park agreement to postpone 14th Avenue build out

{{featured_button_text}}
Longview Business Park

An aerial shot of the Longview Business Park, located between Oregon Way and California Way.

 Jordan Willis, Contributed

A Longview business park on 48 acres between Oregon and California ways will not be required to build out all the public streets originally requested by the city until the project is near completion.

The project is located on undeveloped land behind U-Haul off Beech Street.

Now that the CDC says masks are not required for vaccinated people, can companies who still have mask policies be sued for discrimination? US Hastings School of Law’s Dorit Reiss weighs in

The Longview City Council unanimously voted Thursday to allow the city manager and business park developers to adjust an agreement to postpone the buildout of 14th Avenue until the last few lots are sold or leased in the park.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha noted the similar sized Centennial Industrial Park in Woodland recently had “great success.” The Woodland facility sold all of its lots as of May 12.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Willis is helping to develop the Longview Business Park with the Sari family, which owns the land and previously owned the Columbia Ford and Hyundai dealerships before selling the business to Bud Clary Auto Group in March.

Willis said he would like to start selling or leasing lots by June 10.

The business park developers still will have to build out two public roadways that end at the site’s location: Alaska Street and Beech Street. Beech Street will be completed with the help of the city and adjoining land owners.

Willis said the business park is zoned light industrial and commercial. At full buildout, the park will have 16 lots that have undergone environmental reviews and have access to water and utilities to start immediate construction.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are vaccination incentive giveaways ethical?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News