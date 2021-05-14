City adjusts Longview Business Park agreement to postpone 14th Avenue build out

A Longview business park on 48 acres between Oregon and California ways will not be required to build out all the public streets originally requested by the city until the project is near completion.

The project is located on undeveloped land behind U-Haul off Beech Street.

The Longview City Council unanimously voted Thursday to allow the city manager and business park developers to adjust an agreement to postpone the buildout of 14th Avenue until the last few lots are sold or leased in the park.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha noted the similar sized Centennial Industrial Park in Woodland recently had “great success.” The Woodland facility sold all of its lots as of May 12.

Jordan Willis is helping to develop the Longview Business Park with the Sari family, which owns the land and previously owned the Columbia Ford and Hyundai dealerships before selling the business to Bud Clary Auto Group in March.

Willis said he would like to start selling or leasing lots by June 10.

The business park developers still will have to build out two public roadways that end at the site’s location: Alaska Street and Beech Street. Beech Street will be completed with the help of the city and adjoining land owners.