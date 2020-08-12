Citizens group awards Lewis County commissioners a 10% pay raise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lewis County commissioners will get a 10% raise, their first pay boost in six years, a citizen salary commission has decided.

The $8,200-a-year hike will bring annual salaries for the three commissioners to about $90,900, although a salary commission press release did not report the dollar amounts of the raises or the new salary figure.

According to a Salary Commission press release, the Lewis County Citizens Salary Commission also recommended the same increase for all other county elected officials’ salaries. However, salary commissions can only directly set the commissioners’ salaries. They may only recommend changes for other positions.

If the county commissioners follow that recommendation, then the auditor, assessor, treasurer, clerk and coroner would each get a raise of $7,500, bringing their annual salaries to $82,600.

The prosecutor would get a raise of $16,500 for a salary of $181,600 per year.

The Salary Commission passed the increase on July 7 on a 4-2 vote. Those in favor were Kelly Bell, Donna Moody, Rick Kuykendall and Robert Berg. Martha Hunt and Eric Carlson opposed the increase.