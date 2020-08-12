Citizens group awards Lewis County commissioners a 10% pay raise

The Lewis County commissioners will get a 10% raise, their first pay boost in six years, a citizen salary commission has decided.
The $8,200-a-year hike will bring annual salaries for the three commissioners to about $90,900, although a salary commission press release did not report the dollar amounts of the raises or the new salary figure.
According to a Salary Commission press release, the Lewis County Citizens Salary Commission also recommended the same increase for all other county elected officials’ salaries. However, salary commissions can only directly set the commissioners’ salaries. They may only recommend changes for other positions.
If the county commissioners follow that recommendation, then the auditor, assessor, treasurer, clerk and coroner would each get a raise of $7,500, bringing their annual salaries to $82,600.
The prosecutor would get a raise of $16,500 for a salary of $181,600 per year.
The Salary Commission passed the increase on July 7 on a 4-2 vote. Those in favor were Kelly Bell, Donna Moody, Rick Kuykendall and Robert Berg. Martha Hunt and Eric Carlson opposed the increase.
"The members spent considerable time researching, analyzing and debating the many facts and issues. Of particular concern was the potential negative impact by the COVID-19 economic and health crises to Lewis County’s current budget," the press release said.
According to agenda documents, the total increase to the budget caused by the pay raises to the commissioners and the other elected officials, if granted, would be about $78,800. The 2020 budget is $41.1 million.
The Salary Commission chose a 10% increase based on the per capita income in Lewis County, which has increased on average about 2% per year.
The last salary increase for the three commissioners was 5% in 2014, according to the press release.
"Because the elected officials had not received a salary increase since 2014, the Salary Commission felt a rate of 2% over five years (for a total of 10%) was a reasonable increase," the press release said.
