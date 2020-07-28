Citizens comment on shelter grant; commissioners OK COVID relief grants

Following about 30 minutes of public comment, the commissioners held off on deciding whether to apply for a $577,000 state grant that could be used to create a hosted campsite for homeless people, but the option is not off the table.
Commissioner Joe Gardner, who was gone last week during the previous grant discussion, committed to reviewing citizen comments and following up with health and human services staff about the Department of Commerce grant.
The state Department of Commerce earmarked the grant for Cowlitz County and the city of Longview if they apply together, said Gena James, county human services manager. The grant application was due at the end of the week, but the county received an extension until Aug. 14, James said.
All three commissioners voiced concerns about the program’s requirements earlier in July. Last week Commissioners Dennis Weber and Arne Mortensen discussed the grant but deadlocked on whether to apply because Gardner was absent.
With Gardner returned on Tuesday, several citizens spoke for and against the county applying for the grant.
Those opposed spoke out against the state’s requirements that the program be low barrier, or have limited entry requirements.
Chris Bornstedt said Cowlitz County citizens have been clear they don’t support this style of shelter.
Keslo City Councilwoman Lisa Alexander said the program would be a “disaster.”
“It’s an invitation to anyone from anywhere on anything and convicted of anything to come to our community, and once they’re allowed in, we can’t turn them out,” she said.
The commissioners agreed to support a sanctioned camp with rules and regulations and shouldn’t go back their word, Alexander said.
The county has discussed setting up a designated homeless campsite since December, when the City of Longview established a site on Alabama Street of move campers from outside City Hall. The commissioners said they will fund a site but only if it is hosted and includes rules and security.
Liz Kearny, Longview Presbyterian pastor, asked the commissioners to apply for the grant, which does not prevent the camp from having any rules. Kearny, a member of the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association, pointed to the severe weather shelter the group operated last winter as an example of a successful low barrier program.
“It’s possible to operate under these standards that’s healthy and good for the community,” she said.
Jennifer Langley said the grant money is her tax dollars and she would like to see it come back to the community to support this program.
Mortensen echoed his previous concerns that “money with a bunch of constraints” is not a solution.
The weather shelter operated with less funding and more volunteers, and churches and volunteers should continue work of helping the homeless, not the government, he said.
The Department of Commerce told staff it would be willing to discuss what rules and expectations would be allowed at the site if it were funded under the grant, James said last week. Weber said he would be open to exploring what flexibility the county may have.
It’s unclear if the grant application will appear on a future commissioner agenda.
In other business, the commissioners approved distributing a total of about $1.04 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants for 73 businesses.
The Cowlitz Economic Development Council (CEDC) committee responsible for reviewing the previous round of grants scored the applications of the businesses that applied for the first round but weren’t among the first 74 grantees. A committee of elected officials then reviewed the applications.
Chief of Staff Axel Swanson told commissioners last week the committee decreased the maximum grant amount from $35,000 to $20,000 so more businesses could receive funding.
The county received about $6 million in federal CARES Act funding. The money cannot be used to replace revenue but can cover costs related to the pandemic.
Approved businesses will sign contracts with the CEDC outlining allowable reimbursements. The companies will submit invoices for those expenses and, once approved by the CEDC, the county will send out the money.
