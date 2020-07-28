Citizens comment on shelter grant; commissioners OK COVID relief grants

Keslo City Councilwoman Lisa Alexander said the program would be a “disaster.”

“It’s an invitation to anyone from anywhere on anything and convicted of anything to come to our community, and once they’re allowed in, we can’t turn them out,” she said.

The commissioners agreed to support a sanctioned camp with rules and regulations and shouldn’t go back their word, Alexander said.

The county has discussed setting up a designated homeless campsite since December, when the City of Longview established a site on Alabama Street of move campers from outside City Hall. The commissioners said they will fund a site but only if it is hosted and includes rules and security.

Liz Kearny, Longview Presbyterian pastor, asked the commissioners to apply for the grant, which does not prevent the camp from having any rules. Kearny, a member of the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association, pointed to the severe weather shelter the group operated last winter as an example of a successful low barrier program.

“It’s possible to operate under these standards that’s healthy and good for the community,” she said.