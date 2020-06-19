Citizen group preparing unofficial 4th of July celebration

“People need hope,” said Kerri Scroggins, a Longview interior designer and one of the organizers. “It’s a wonderful thing to celebrate our country, celebrate our freedoms, share that tradition, and create some hope and vision for the future. I want the little kids who love the parade to be able to decorate their bikes and ride around (the lake.) I think if there was ever a year where we needed to be able to continue that tradition … I kind of think this is the year for it.”

People who are sick or who are particularly vulnerable should consider staying home, Wood’s wife Traci Wood said, and anyone who comes is welcome to wear a mask and do whatever they need to be comfortable.

“I’m not a protester by nature, (and) that’s not really the heart of what we’re doing,” Traci Wood said. “Our community needs this. ... We feel, with all the things going on right now, there’s been so much fear pushed at our country from every direction ... and this is a good time for a message of hope “

City organizers made the call to cancel Go 4th a little over a month ago, calling it a “heartbreaking” decision but one ultimately necessary to keep people healthy.