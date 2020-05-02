Citing concern for county budget, Mortensen waives 5% of his salary

Mortensen added that the salary commission has an “impossible job even in the best of circumstances.”

Taking the waiver means Mortensen can save the county money without permanently changing commissioners’ salaries, he said. By law all three commissioners are paid the same amount, though they can voluntarily choose to reduce their wages. Had he pushed for all commissioners to take a cut, it could affect salaries for future elected officials.

“We have to be careful about trying to change things such that future commissioners may not be able to take the job … simply because they can’t afford it at a reduced pay scale,” Mortensen said in an interview Friday.

Weber said he learned about the waiver on Friday in a phone call with TDN, and he has not had time to consider whether he would choose to take a similar pay cut. Commissioner Joe Gardner could not be reached for comment last week.

“We are not talking about a huge amount of money in terms of balancing the budget. But I’m certainly open to that if we include the rest of the elected officials. ... If the desire is to do some budget savings, three people making a reduction is just not going to move the deal very much. But If you start multiplying the numbers, I think that's appropriate,” Weber said.