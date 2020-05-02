Citing concern for county budget, Mortensen waives 5% of his salary

Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen says he will forgo 5% of his commissioners salary — or about $81 per week — to help the county financially through the COVID-19 pandemic and ease some community frustration about a proposed raise for commissioners.
“I’m anticipating a lot of trouble, in terms of the budget. And people were upset and not understanding how the salary commission operates, so I thought this would be easy enough,” Mortensen said Friday. “I’ve got to show an example.”
His colleague, Commissioner Dennis Weber, said he hopes the voluntary wage waiver is not just a campaign tactic, but it means Mortensen would consider cuts to other county staff salaries if necessary to balance the budget. Mortensen, a Republican, says he will seek a second four-year term this year.
“It’s a nice symbolic move, but it doesn’t particularly solve any budget crisis,” Weber, who also is a Republican, said Friday. “He is running for re-election, so I'm sure he’s trying to get extra points for that. I hope that he would extend that same concern for the county’s budget by trying to undo the 11% increase he approved for other elected officials this year.”
(Elected officials' salaries are tied by a county resolution to judge salaries, which are set by the state and increased about 11% this year. Weber expressed concerns about the resolution during budget workshops in 2019, but no changes were made.)
Mortensen’s waiver for 5% of his roughly $84,000 annual salary took effect Friday and will remain in place until he decides to rescind it, according to county documents. If it stays in place through the end of the year, the county would save roughly $2,800 on Mortensen's salary.
Late in March county officials projected that sales tax revenue could drop as much as 14% this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and statewide retail and restaurant closures. That would slash the county’s $16 million budget reserve in half if no spending cuts were made.
Nonetheless, the salary commission, a 10-member board of volunteers that sets the salary for county commissioners, decided last week to give a 1.5% raise that would take effect in January if the commissioners accept it.
In an April 28 Facebook post addressing an email from a citizen concerned about the raise, Mortensen said he plans to vote against the raise.
“The email writer made the assessment that the BoCC had performed badly and deserved no raise; she also thought that we had solicited the raise,” Mortensen wrote “Just for the record, I never have had contact with the salary commission, and certainly never have asked for considerations.”
Mortensen added that the salary commission has an “impossible job even in the best of circumstances.”
Taking the waiver means Mortensen can save the county money without permanently changing commissioners’ salaries, he said. By law all three commissioners are paid the same amount, though they can voluntarily choose to reduce their wages. Had he pushed for all commissioners to take a cut, it could affect salaries for future elected officials.
“We have to be careful about trying to change things such that future commissioners may not be able to take the job … simply because they can’t afford it at a reduced pay scale,” Mortensen said in an interview Friday.
Weber said he learned about the waiver on Friday in a phone call with TDN, and he has not had time to consider whether he would choose to take a similar pay cut. Commissioner Joe Gardner could not be reached for comment last week.
“We are not talking about a huge amount of money in terms of balancing the budget. But I’m certainly open to that if we include the rest of the elected officials. ... If the desire is to do some budget savings, three people making a reduction is just not going to move the deal very much. But If you start multiplying the numbers, I think that's appropriate,” Weber said.
He noted that he supports the salary commission’s raise proposal because “to challenge that would be to kind of diss these volunteers that have looked into it.”
“They had a considerable amount of discussion about the (timing). ... It wasn’t good for the salary commission. But they did approve a 1.5% increase,” Weber said.
Weber’s seat is also up in the election, but he hasn’t announced whether he will run for another term, even though the filing week for public office starts May 11. He said Saturday he will make a decision sometime this coming week.
Mortensen said the timing of his waiver was driven wholly by the salary commission’s recent decision and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The full scoop is that I’m part of the community. I’m trying to do the very best I can for a problem I see that we’ll be heading into,” Mortensen said.
County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said similar salary waivers are not unheard of. During the 2008/2009 recession when Swanson was serving as a commissioner, for example, the three board members discussed potential wage cuts for themselves and other county employees.
With potential budget shortfalls looming in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, “looking at salaries is a step that we will and are going to take,” Swanson said.
“Commissioner Mortensen has kind of made the decision to do this (independently), and obviously more decisions like that from the board … could likely be coming in the months ahead."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.