Church relocates to old Regal Cinema in Longview's Triangle Center

Wade said replacing the theater’s sloped seating could cost nearly as must as constructing a new site.

He said the seller also included a deed restriction to prevent the building from housing a competing theater — a common practice when cinemas relocate. The 12-screen Regal Cinemas at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso opened in 2015.

Making changes

Fathers House kept the theater’s sloped flooring, but added roughly $3.3 million in renovations. Nearly $1 million was raised by parishioners, Tilton said, and the rest was financed.

The walls of three of the theater’s four screening rooms were knocked down and a second story added to house the sanctuary. The theater’s original seating was gutted, then cleaned, painted and reinstalled. Parishioners can view the new stage with from the ground floor or balcony.

One of the sanctuary’s three screens is from the theater.

The largest screening room was remodeled into three children’s activity centers, divided by ages. Above the kids’ rooms is the children’s church, Tilton said, where kindergarten through fifth graders worship during regularly scheduled services.