Church relocates in old Regal Cinema in Longview's Triangle Center

Sunday matinees are back at the old Regal movie theater at the Triangle Center in Longview.
Except now, shows include in-person concerts and a wired-for-sound pastor on a darkened stage.
Fathers House — a nondenominational Christian church — relocated to the old Regal Cinema building June 6 to make room for its growing congregation and put on a show. The 570-seat sanctuary includes a stage, guitar and drums. There are cushioned theater seats instead of pews. The pastor stands in front of a nearly 16-foot movie screen, not an altar.
The church is part of a growing national trend to house places of worship in movie theaters. Lead Pastor Chuck Tilton said a Regal representative told him nearly half of their old theaters are sold to churches.
"It's a great spot for us," he said. "I love it."
Securing the deal
The church purchased the theater in 2018 for $711,000 — less than half of Regal’s original $1.6 million asking price.
Woodford Commercial Real Estate's Todd Wade secured the deal after the building sat empty for nearly four years. He said the extended listing time and reduced price were a result of the a Portland broker overpricing the property and the inability to use the space as a store without expensive construction.
Wade said replacing the theater's sloped seating could cost nearly as much as constructing a new site.
He said the seller also included a deed restriction to prevent the building from housing a competing theater — a common practice when cinemas relocate. The 12-screen Regal Cinemas at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso opened in 2015.
Making changes
Fathers House kept the theater's sloped flooring, but added roughly $3.3 million in renovations. Nearly $1 million was raised by parishioners, Tilton said, and the rest was financed.
The walls of three of the theater’s four screening rooms were knocked down and a second story added to house the sanctuary. The theater’s original seating was gutted, then cleaned, painted and reinstalled. Parishioners can view the new stage with from the ground floor or balcony.
One of the sanctuary's three screens is from the theater.
The largest screening room was remodeled into three children's activity centers, divided by ages. Above the kids' rooms is the children’s church, Tilton said, where kindergarten through fifth graders worship during regularly scheduled services.
The new building can house nearly 40% more than the church’s previous location. For nearly 30 years, the church owned and operated out of a Commerce Avenue building next to Creekside Cafe.
Tilton said the church sold its previous location for about $577,000 in 2019, then leased the space from the new owner for another roughly two years while remodeling the new building.
Younger demographic
The church's modern worship style might be linked to parishioners' young ages. The church, Tilton said, includes about 650 people, including roughly 40% under the age of 40.
The church streams Sunday service online in video and audio formats. There is free Wi-Fi.
Pastor Tilton said incorporating more amenities, like technology, was a likely move for the congregation.
“It's just sort of an expectation,” he said. "You kind of have to ramp up your game a little bit."