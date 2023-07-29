Students in Castle Rock and Toutle who qualify for free or reduced lunches can receive clothes through an annual Castle Rock donation event in August.

The 34th Kids’ Clothes Closet event is 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 312 First Ave.

Preschool through high school students who are enrolled in Castle Rock and Toutle school districts and qualify for free or reduced lunches can receive new socks, underwear and a gift card for shoes. Gently used tops and pants will also be available.

Students must bring proof of residency in the form of a water or electric bill, according to a press release from organizers.

Organizers are also in need of gently used children’s clothing in sizes 4-16, including teen sizes and children’s coats, and they have a special request for boy’s clothing. The group isn’t accepting baby or toddler clothes right now.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. Monetary donations to help purchase new underwear also appreciated. For more information, call the church at 360-274-6604.