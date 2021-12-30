Christmas ship parade sails from Longview, Rainier this weekend

If you're looking for one more light display to round out the holiday season, keep an eye on the Columbia River.

The Lower Columbia Christmas Ships Parade takes place Friday night and Saturday night. This is the fourth year members of the Longview Yacht Club and the City of Rainier Marina have worked together to put on the floating light show.

Tom Meek was part of the original version of the event in 2017, when three members of the Longview Yacht Club spontaneously decided to head out on the river with their Christmas lights. The next year they decided to make it an official event and brought Rainier in to host one of the nights.

The light show has grown to include a dozen or more boats sailing together. Meek and other organizers of the event take part in Portland's annual Christmas Ship Parade, leading to a few Portland boats taking part in the local event.

"We're all in constant contact on the radio with each other, so we can do some maneuvers," Meek said. "It looks really organized, but it's really a lot of crazy boaters out having fun."

On Dec. 31, the boats will set off from the Rainier marina around 6 p.m. The boats will travel between the public docks at the marina and the west end of Rainier Riverfront Park.

The fleet will sail from the Longview Yacht Club beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 1. The Port of Longview is extending the hours for Willow Grove Park that night to allow visitors to watch the boat parade from the shore.

The boat parade generally lasts for between an hour and 90 minutes each night. Meek said the event should take place regardless of the weather, as long as there aren't material hazards in the river.

