Christmas in Kalama Drive Thru set for Saturday

Christmas in Kalama
Contributed

On Saturday, drivers can cruise through a holiday display at the Kalama Public Library for the Chamber of Commerce's second Christmas in Kalama Drive Thru. 

From noon to 4 p.m., Christmas scenery and live animals will decorate the area around the library and neighboring building at 195 North First St. in downtown Kalama. At the end of the drive thru, "safe distancing elves" will hand out a bag of free books per vehicle. 

The Chamber started the event last year as a COVID-safe activity and it's back by popular demand, according to the organization. 

The drive-thru is sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, Kalama Community Fair, RSG Forest Products, Envision Kalama, Amalak and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Woodland-Kalama. 

