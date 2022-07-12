Christmas in July toy drive collects gifts, honors deceased volunteer Lonnie Knowles

A first annual Christmas in July toy drive taking place this Saturday in Kelso will double as a tribute to Longview native and avid volunteer Lonnie Knowles.

The toy drive is taking place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday in the large covered pavilion at Tam O'Shanter Park. The event is put on by the Kelso nonprofit ARRR Pirates and sponsored by a trio of local radio stations: KLOG, KUKN and 101.5 the Blitz.

All toys or cash donations that are dropped off with volunteers at the park Saturday will go to the Children's Community Christmas Center, where they will be saved to pass along to kids during the holiday season. Cash donations will be used to purchase additional toys.

Knowles volunteered for a litany of local nonprofits and clubs, including multiple years with the Christmas toy drive. Knowles had been helping to plan a summer toy drive with Lisa and Larry Alexander before his sudden death in April.

"We wanted to do right by our friend. He did right by our community and we wanted to make sure his dream was fulfilled," said Lisa Alexander, who is also a Kelso City Council member.

The Pirates' annual Christmas toy drive during the winter was renamed in 2020 to honor Rick Huckaby, a longtime volunteer and portrayer of Santa for local events who was killed in a shooting in 2019.

If you go What: Christmas in July toy drive. When: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Where: In the large covered pavilion at Tam O'Shanter Park, Tam O'Shanter Way, Kelso. Info: www.facebook.com/arrrpirateskelso

This is the second year that the Christmas Center is operating as an independent fundraiser, not affiliated with the Salvation Army. Lead volunteer Beverly Gilmore said the volunteers are still working to secure storage space to keep the donated toys until December.

"I'm tickled to death that they're putting this on because we need it," Gilmore said. "Everyone will love the concept because it's for the people."