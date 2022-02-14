Chris Skaugset ends 19-year stint as Longview Public Library director

A chapter of the Longview Public Library's history ended earlier this year when longtime director Chris Skaugset stepped down.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said the city had amicably agreed with Skaugset for him to leave near the beginning of the year. The library is being led in the interim by Keith Larson, a retired former director of human resources for the city.

"He was maybe looking to do something different and refresh himself and see what that might bring," Sacha said.

Originally from Oregon, Skaugset joined the Longview Public Library in 1996 as an assistant librarian. Skaugset eventually became the adult services and reference librarian and chaired the planning committee for the library's 75th anniversary.

In January 2003, he was selected to become the new director after previous library leader Marion Otteraaen stepped down. Otteraaen served as the library director for nearly 29 years. In an interview with The Daily News shortly after being announced as the new director, Skaugset said he planned to stay at the Longview Public Library until he retired.

"It's not a short-term decision," he said at the time. "This library, staff and community are extremely important to me."

Larson said he was approached because of his city government experience and his availability to step in while the city went through a hiring search. He also has familiarity with some of the library's programs through his wife, who has been involved with Project Read for several years.

Longview city officials made a public posting for the library director job Feb. 9. The posting advertises a minimum salary of $83,304 annually and asks for experienced managers with a Washington driver's license and library certification. The post says the first review of applications will happen the week of March 14.

Building improvements under way at library

One of the main projects Larson is overseeing during his interim run is a set of library improvements.

Longview used a portion of the federal funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act for maintenance work at the library, with a focus on the outside. The Longview City Council set aside $1.8 million in ARPA funds as revenue replacement while the city took on some long-delayed building projects.

Since the beginning of the year, the library received a deep cleaning and restoration to the roof and the brick exterior. Inside the building, the overhead lighting on the main floor is being replaced.

Larson said the restoration work is expected to be done around the middle of March. Window replacements and improvements could come in the second phase of improvement work.

"The place is getting lighter and brighter and it looks good," Larson said. "We will continue making incremental improvements to the exterior and the interior."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.