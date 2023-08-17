Citizens of Longview,

We have spoken with Sandy B. McNutt, our local representative, and are ready to deliver this year's list of demands, grievances and concerns.

Our first concern is inter-f-f-ference from crows, especially around the lake. Consequently, we are noticing an acute baby squirrel learning gap. Some our of littles have issues with peanut retrieval, others don't know what a peanut is. A Head Start program for youngsters is proposed.

In addition to the crows, we have dogs running amok on crazy long leashes. All the while, we're dodging mounds of duck and goose poop. Standards, people!

We also propose a new poll to see how often the squirrel bridges are being used. We have our suspicions that they are not quite wide enough for the winter, when some of us tend to be a little more rotund.

And just so you know, we've got some rogue dashers darting across the streets, taunting drivers. Some think it's the latest TikTok challenge. We're trying to deal with this issue on our end.

Oh, and one more thing. During Squirrel Fest's Bridge Tours, could the PA system in the transport truck with John Paul be turned down just a bit? It's nap time f-f-for most of us.

We hope with these issues addressed, we'll have a little more order and less chaos for the f-f-forseeable future.

Thank you for letting us voice our latest concerns.

Sincerely,

Twitch E. Tail

(Penned by Maureen Baldwin, Longview)