Chipotle coming to Longview this fall; parent company continues to grow

The corridor of chain restaurants along Ocean Beach Highway near the Triangle Shopping Center will welcome a new Mexican food addition this year.
Representatives with Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed Wednesday that a Longview restaurant is scheduled to open later “at some point in the fall.” Spokesperson Tyler Benson said he did not have additional details to share yet.
An employment ad for the local location is currently circulating online.
“We prepare real food by hand every day in our restaurants. No freezers, microwaves or can openers to be found,” the job posting reads. “We welcome experienced restaurant professionals and novices alike. We’ll provide the training you need to feel confident working at any station – grill, cashier, prep, salsa and expo.”
According to the job posting, the restaurant will be located at 923 Ocean Beach Hwy., at the former site of the Moneytree cash advance company.
The site, which sits between Longview Donuts and Dutch Brothers, is currently fenced off while the building undergoes renovations. An old sign for the payday loan business is blacked out.
The 20,0000-square-foot property features about 30 sparking spots and a nearly 2,700-square-foot building with a drive-thru window, according to a real estate listing.
The Longview Chipotle will join several other chain restaurants along Ocean Beach Highway east of the Triangle Shopping Center. In a line-up that includes Carl’s Junior, Little Caesars Pizza, Taco Bell, Taco Time and Starbucks, the Southwest-inspired eatery will be the third fast-food Mexican restaurant in that two-block span of the thoroughfare.
Chipotle, a California-based company, owns more than 2,600 restaurants across the world. Unlike chain franchises such as McDonalds or Dairy Queen, Chipotle is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all of its restaurants, according to its website.
The corporate company has been steadily growing its footprint. In the last year, Chipotle has opened well over 150 new restaurants.
During the three-month financial quarter covering April, May and June, the company added 37 new restaurants, according to a second-quarter earning report. Twenty-one of those new locations included a drive-thru “Chipotlane.”
“These formats continue to perform very well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns,” the company said in its report. “We remain confident in the long-term opportunity to more than double the number of Chipotle restaurants in the US.”
The company earned significantly less in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year, following closures and other operating changes due to COVID-19. Chipotle reported a second-quarter net income of $8.2 million in 2020, down from $91 million in the same quarter of 2019.
"I want to thank all of our employees for delivering excellent guest experiences, supporting our restaurants, and supporting each other during these challenging times," Chipotle Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said in a prepared statement about the report. "Our investment in digital over the past few years has provided our customers with convenient access to Chipotle how and where they want it. We'll continue to invest in elevating the digital experience, including opening more Chipotlanes, while innovating with new culinary offerings such as cauliflower rice, organic beverages and quesadillas. I'm confident we will finish 2020 with good momentum and be well positioned for the long run."
