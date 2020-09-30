Chipotle coming to Longview this fall; parent company continues to grow

The Longview Chipotle will join several other chain restaurants along Ocean Beach Highway east of the Triangle Shopping Center. In a line-up that includes Carl’s Junior, Little Caesars Pizza, Taco Bell, Taco Time and Starbucks, the Southwest-inspired eatery will be the third fast-food Mexican restaurant in that two-block span of the thoroughfare.

Chipotle, a California-based company, owns more than 2,600 restaurants across the world. Unlike chain franchises such as McDonalds or Dairy Queen, Chipotle is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all of its restaurants, according to its website.

The corporate company has been steadily growing its footprint. In the last year, Chipotle has opened well over 150 new restaurants.

During the three-month financial quarter covering April, May and June, the company added 37 new restaurants, according to a second-quarter earning report. Twenty-one of those new locations included a drive-thru “Chipotlane.”

“These formats continue to perform very well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns,” the company said in its report. “We remain confident in the long-term opportunity to more than double the number of Chipotle restaurants in the US.”