Chip sealing starting in Castle Rock
Road work STOCK

A chip sealing project may cause delays for drivers next week in Castle Rock. 

From July 19 to July 22, county public works crews will be redoing road surfaces in the rural Castle Rock area. Flaggers will direct traffic during chip sealing operations.

Roads scheduled for chip sealing, in approximate order, are Coyote Lane, Bush Loop, Suthard Road, Leonard Loop, Delameter Lane, Oller Road, Crimmins Road, Schulke Road, Bosler Loop, Garlock Road, Hazel Dell Road, Melton Road, Monahan Road and Delameter Road from Melton Road to Woodside Drive.

Chip sealing operations will move to the rural Woodland area the week of July 26, on roads along the Lewis River valley from Merwin to the Woodland city limits, then to rural Longview the week of August 4 and rural Kelso the week of August 16. 

