Chip sealing project starts Tuesday in Castle Rock

Storm Road, Coyote Lane, Bush Loop, Suthard Road, Leonard Loop, Delameter Lane, Oller Road, Crimmins Road, Shulke Road and Bosler Loop will be chip sealed in that approximate order, the release said. Roads in the Longview, Kelso, Kalama and Woodland areas will be chip sealed later this summer.

To chip seal a road, crews place a thin layer of oil on the surface, followed by rock chips. Sweepers even out the rocks while a roller packs the rocks into the oil. Crews then return a few days later to sweep away excess rock. The treatment is applied about every seven years.