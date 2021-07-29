Chip sealing in Castle Rock Aug. 2-5

Drivers in the Castle Rock area may be delayed by chip sealing projects next week, after equipment issues slowed the project.
From Aug. 2 though Aug. 4, Bush Loop, Suthard Road, Leonard Loop, Delameter Lane, Oller Road, Crimmins Road, Schulke Road, Bosler Loop, Garlock Road, Hazel Dell Road, Melton Road and Monahan Road will be repaired.
On Aug. 5, Cowlitz Street, Third Avenue SW, Helton Street, Green Street, Larue Street, Pioneer Avenue, McCoy Street, Walsh Avenue and Old Pacific Highway North will be chip sealed by county crews.
