Chip seal work on Ocean Beach Highway starts July 18

Drivers on Ocean Beach Highway heading west of Longview will encounter delays beginning July 18.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is beginning a project to resurface and install chip seal along a 25-mile stretch of State Route 4 in Cowlitz County and Wahkiakum County. The project will affect the highway between State Route 432 and Skamokawa. Travelers will encounter delays of up to 20 minutes and single-lane closures throughout the day in the work zones.

The chip sealing work is being done to fill cracks along the highway and extend the lifetime use of the road. The contractor will also be adding new guideposts and repainting lane markings on Ocean Beach Highway.

The Department of Transportation said the sealing work is expected to conclude sometime this fall.

