Chinese teachers donate thousands of masks to Cowlitz, Lewis counties

More than 13,000 face masks to fight the spread of COVID-19 arrived in the Pacific Northwest last week, courtesy of roughly 20 English teachers in China with a special connection to Cowlitz and Lewis counties.
Tuesday morning, retired Kelso High School teacher Jerri Patten delivered some of the 2,500 masks she received herself at Lower Columbia CAP's warehouse for nonprofit FISH volunteers. She's already dropped off 600 at Longview's Community Home Health & Hospice.
Patten and roughly nine other households are distributing the masks to hospitals, first responders, volunteers and others who need them the most.
The origin of the donations dates from 1994 and 1995, when Patten and her family visited China to teach English at Southwest Petroleum University in Chengdu. (Chengdu is about 500 miles west of Wuhan, the first major city infested by COVID-19.)
After returning, Patten invited teachers from the Chengdu campus to visit her family in America. Patten's husband was a pastor at Boistfort Community Church in Lewis County, and the congregation raised the money for a program at Centralia College to have them visit in 1996 and 1998.
"We did lots of cultural trips, lots of field trips," Patten said. "They were here a month each time."
They all kept in touch, and this year, when the Chinese teachers heard about shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the U.S., they offered to help, Patten said. So they pitched in to buy more than 13,000 masks from a Chinese medical supply company and distribute them to the families that hosted them in the states years ago.
Why the generosity? "I think that’s what they saw when they came here," Patten said.
"They didn’t have to pay anything to make their month-long journey to America to study. They didn’t pay a thing for any of that. They saw generosity, and I'd like to think … what goes around comes around."
Shari Watt used to live in Boistfort and was one of the hosts for the teachers in the 1990s. For nearly a year, she and her family went back with them to teach English at the Petroleum campus.
Watt now lives near Chehalis and works as a business manager for the Boistfort School District. She and her husband helped the teachers fan out their masks to families across the Cowlitz and Lewis counties and a couple of households in Oregon.
When her own shipment of 2,500 masks arrived last week, Watt said, "Oh my gosh."
"Here came FedEx with this great big box," she said. "I was just really touched. All these emails back and forth, these friends were so concerned that we'd get (the masks)."
Watt herself has handed out masks to assisted living homes, volunteers delivering meals to seniors and other groups in Lewis County.
And Watt shared a letter the teachers wrote, with their names removed to protect their privacy:
"Learning about the news that the evil of coronavirus is now haunting the West Coast, we are deeply concerned about the safety of our host families and friends in Boistfort community," the letter said. "The hard time we’ve gone through but you are going through now once again binds us together. When we learn that you are making masks for those who need them in the community, the teachers here decide to send you some masks you may need right now."
One of the teachers shared the following bit of advice with Watt:
"Everything will be better and all of you will survive, I believe. So, just like us, stay at home, have lazy days, wear masks, and wash hands as frequently and carefully as you can, especially after you come back from outside, and keep away from the crowd."
