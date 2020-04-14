Chinese teachers donate thousands of masks to Cowlitz, Lewis counties

"Here came FedEx with this great big box," she said. "I was just really touched. All these emails back and forth, these friends were so concerned that we'd get (the masks)."

Watt herself has handed out masks to assisted living homes, volunteers delivering meals to seniors and other groups in Lewis County.

And Watt shared a letter the teachers wrote, with their names removed to protect their privacy:

"Learning about the news that the evil of coronavirus is now haunting the West Coast, we are deeply concerned about the safety of our host families and friends in Boistfort community," the letter said. "The hard time we’ve gone through but you are going through now once again binds us together. When we learn that you are making masks for those who need them in the community, the teachers here decide to send you some masks you may need right now."

One of the teachers shared the following bit of advice with Watt:

"Everything will be better and all of you will survive, I believe. So, just like us, stay at home, have lazy days, wear masks, and wash hands as frequently and carefully as you can, especially after you come back from outside, and keep away from the crowd."

