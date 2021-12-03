Children's Community Christmas Center taking applications; volunteers helping families for 49 years

Starting Dec. 6, anyone needing help during the holiday season for clothing and children’s toys can apply through the Children’s Community Christmas Center.

Head volunteer Beverly Gilmore and her helpers have been serving local families in need through the Community Christmas Center for 49 years. For the first time, the Children’s Community Christmas Center is not affiliated with The Salvation Army.

Applications for assistance are available at schools, the Department of Social and Health Services, Community House, CORE Health and by visiting the website CCCC@choblv.org where a form can be downloaded.

This year, the Christmas Center will be located at 783 Commerce Ave., Suite 400. The building houses the Kirkpatrick Family Care medical clinic in the front. The Christmas Center will be located in back of the building.

Beginning Dec. 6, people in need of help can call the volunteers directly at 360-261-5278 between 9 and 11:30 a.m. and between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

When applications are approved, parents will be given an appointment to return to the center later in December to pick up the gifts.

Anyone who would like to donate toys, clothing and other items, local businesses will be hanging tags on Christmas trees with information regarding children’s ages and needs. There also will be trees with tags from The Salvation Army around the community, and Gilmore is hoping that it is not too confusing for the community members who want to give.

“This is not a competition,” she said. “We are striving to help as many families in the community as we can.”

“Our tags will have colored Christmas trees on them,” Gilmore said. “The need is great, but we’ve got this. Let’s all come together for our neighbors and bring back the hope of Christmas.”

Unwrapped gifts can be returned to the businesses with the tree tags, or dropped off at the Commerce Avenue location.

Gilmore hopes all her previous volunteers will contact her about helping this year, as well as new volunteers.

“Anyone who would like to help, can,” she said. “We want to ensure as many families as possible are being served.”

