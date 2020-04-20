Child rape convict must be re-sentenced after appellate court ruling

Cowlitz County prosecutors may have to hold a new trial for a Ridgefield man convicted of child rape in 2018 after an appellate court this month found he must be re-sentenced.
A jury convicted 41-year-old Seth John Wilcox of child rape and molestation in 2018. Because the jury also found there were “aggravating circumstances,” meaning the crimes were particularly severe, prosecutors were able to ask for an exceptional sentence above Wilcox’ standard range of a minimum of 20 to 26 years in prison. (His crimes carry a maximum term of life in prison regardless.)
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans ultimately gave Wilcox an exceptional sentence of a minimum of 31 years and three months in prison.
But Wilcox appealed, arguing there were errors made in the trial and sentencing. The appellate court upheld his convictions but agreed that an error in jury instructions resulted in an “improper comment” on the definition of one of the aggravating circumstances.
The appellate court sent the case back to Cowlitz County for re-sentencing. Because the aggravating circumstances would have to be proved again, prosecutors have the option of either allowing Wilcox to be sentenced in his standard range or convening a new jury to try him again solely on the aggravating circumstances. The latter choice would allow them to again pursue an exceptional sentence.
In part due to the court delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said prosecutors have not yet decided whether to pursue a new trial. A court date for Wilcox won’t be set until early May at the earliest, and taking him from prison to Cowlitz County may be further delayed by the pandemic.
Wilcox also argued in his appeal that the court erred in allowing general testimony from a forensic expert who had not interviewed the victim, and in barring Wilcox from presenting certain evidence during the trial. The appeals court disagreed with those arguments.
