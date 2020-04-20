Child rape convict must be re-sentenced after appellate court ruling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County prosecutors may have to hold a new trial for a Ridgefield man convicted of child rape in 2018 after an appellate court this month found he must be re-sentenced.

A jury convicted 41-year-old Seth John Wilcox of child rape and molestation in 2018. Because the jury also found there were “aggravating circumstances,” meaning the crimes were particularly severe, prosecutors were able to ask for an exceptional sentence above Wilcox’ standard range of a minimum of 20 to 26 years in prison. (His crimes carry a maximum term of life in prison regardless.)

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans ultimately gave Wilcox an exceptional sentence of a minimum of 31 years and three months in prison.

But Wilcox appealed, arguing there were errors made in the trial and sentencing. The appellate court upheld his convictions but agreed that an error in jury instructions resulted in an “improper comment” on the definition of one of the aggravating circumstances.