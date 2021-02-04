Child care system 'crippled' by pandemic, needs 'influx of resources' to survive; Cowlitz County better than neighbors

Southwest Washington employers racked up $83.5 million in costs in 2019 when employees missed work because they had no child care, according to a report from Washington Communities for Children.

Local child care experts say the pandemic has only worsened the child care crisis and serious steps will have to be taken to repair the damage.

Debbie Ham, executive director of Support for Early Learning and Families, said data shows that child care availability was a problem before the pandemic, is a problem now and will continue to be a problem until steps are taken to shore up the industry.

“A child care system that was already in crisis has been crippled,” she said.

In Cowlitz County 34% of families lack child care, according to the Washington Child Care Task Force, but that’s a lower percentage than the rest of Southwest Washington and much of the state. For example, 54% of families in nearby Wahkiakum County lack childcare.

Workforce Southwest Washington carried out the local “The Business Case for Childcare” study to quantify the cost of the lack of child care. 32 local businesses were asked about the availability and affordability of child care, as well as the effect of the level of childcare on their employees.