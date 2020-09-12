Child care centers still seeing low enrollment, despite need

“It’s outside of our comfort zone a little bit for sure,” Brown said. “Staff are trying their best, they’re trying to learn right alongside the kids and accommodate the parents as much as we can so they can continue to work and support their family.”

The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and combines the department’s normal before- and after-school care program with virtual learning guidance, Brown said. Right now, they have 20 kids enrolled, split between two buildings. There are about three staff members per site.

Friday morning at the Grove building on Kessler Avenue, staff members walked among socially distanced tables of masked children, logging them into Zoom, starting videos for them and making sure they didn’t get distracted.

They also follow strict safety and cleaning protocols, Brown said. While the health department allows up to 22 people per site, Brown said he aims to keep the capacity a bit lower.

“We’re still experimenting with numbers and what we can handle per site,” he said. He said 16 students would be “more doable” for staff to handle.

Brown said even though there’s a lot of need for what the department is providing, he think the lack of enrollment “100% boils down to price.”