Child care centers still seeing low enrollment, despite need

Although parts of life are starting to edge back to normal, local child care centers are still feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, as fewer working parents are needing their services.
Across the state, most of Washington’s child care centers are still closed, and more than half face the prospect of closing their doors, according to new survey.
Jennifer Wild, owner of Polly’s Tender Loving Daycare in Longview said enrollment is down but she’s taking it day-by-day.
“We’re doing okay, but if it continues I don’t know how we’ll do. But up to now, we’re doing okay,” she said.
The same goes for Danielle Burns, Director of Lil’ Red Barn Academy in Longview. She said while enrollment is lower than she’d like, the numbers have been “pretty steady and consistent.”
The feeling of uncertainty is widespread, according to June data from Child Care Aware of Washington. The organization reported that 54% of 227 Washington child care centers surveyed said they were at risk of closure.
And of the programs surveyed, only 85% were currently open. Enrollment was down 57% from pre-COVID levels across child care centers as well, according to Child Care Aware, and there were nearly two times more preschool-aged vacancies than infant or toddler vacancies.
Burns said she certainly was not back to pre-COVID levels. While her 33 slots have been slowly filling, she said she’s only a little over 90% full, and that affects the center’s bottom line.
“There are still people trying to figure out what do to with the distance learning stuff,” she said. “We have kids all the way into Rainier (enrolled), so I think people are still trying to figure out what’s happening with the schooling and how long this might go on. Some parents are not fully back to work. There are still a lot of unknowns.”
Burns said she’s been getting a lot of calls to place school-aged children, but her care center is only for younger kids.
“Parents, if possible, want to keep children together because it’s easier. Because we don’t have a school aged classroom lot of times children have to be placed elsewhere,” she said. “That seems to be the biggest need right now, is for school-age [children] due to distance learning.”
In response to that need, Wild said she decided to accept some school-age children at the last minute “to fill the void,” even though she normally only serves younger children.
“The minute school was canceled we lost several families,” she said. “We’re just trying to keep capacity at what it is now because I think our families are going to want to come back once school starts.”
She’s licensed for 81 children and has about 60 now, she said. But she said the last-minute change has been a challenge because she didn’t realize that each student has an individual schedule.
“It’s been very trying. The first day was pretty frustrating, but it’s gotten easier. It’s a lot of different kids with a lot of different schedules,” she said. “There’s more of a demand for school-age, but we’re not taking any more just because we can’t handle it. It’s a lot of one-on-one, more than we expected.”
Meanwhile, a recent Child Care Collaborative Task Force report found that nearly 550,000 Washington children under the age of 12 have no access to child care, even though 60 percent of children 0-12 in Washington live in homes where all adults work.
“Now, as most school districts have moved to remote-learning only, parents are scrambling to create child care plans for their school-age children, but there are even fewer options than there were before COVID-19,” Child Care Aware spokesperson Marcia Jacobs said in a press release.
“For those families that do find child care for their school-age children, they will face the additional challenge of paying for child care during the hours their children would have typically been in school.”
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department decided to help fill that school-aged gap, Interim Parks Manager Justin Brown said. The department started a distance learning day camp for grades one through five last week after talking with school districts and learning there would be a need.
“It’s outside of our comfort zone a little bit for sure,” Brown said. “Staff are trying their best, they’re trying to learn right alongside the kids and accommodate the parents as much as we can so they can continue to work and support their family.”
The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and combines the department’s normal before- and after-school care program with virtual learning guidance, Brown said. Right now, they have 20 kids enrolled, split between two buildings. There are about three staff members per site.
Friday morning at the Grove building on Kessler Avenue, staff members walked among socially distanced tables of masked children, logging them into Zoom, starting videos for them and making sure they didn’t get distracted.
They also follow strict safety and cleaning protocols, Brown said. While the health department allows up to 22 people per site, Brown said he aims to keep the capacity a bit lower.
“We’re still experimenting with numbers and what we can handle per site,” he said. He said 16 students would be “more doable” for staff to handle.
Brown said even though there’s a lot of need for what the department is providing, he think the lack of enrollment “100% boils down to price.”
The camp costs $130 per week and includes meals, Brown said. And while the department has “subsidized as much as we can” and there is some scholarship money available, he said the department does need to cover costs. He said he had been apply for grants to help, and some city CARES Act funding went to improving WiFi to allow all the kids to Zoom at once.
“As much as I would like to see our camp full... it has been neat to watch the community band together and navigate this and create new relationships to help each other,” Brown said, referring to community child care collaborations he’s seen.
Parents interested in the distance learning day camp can call the Parks and Rec office at 360-442-5400 or register online, Brown said. To get a scholarship, call the office.
“We’re glad to be able to offer it and if anybody needs it that’s what we’re here for,” he said.
The effect of the loss of child care is twofold, according to Child Care Aware’s Jacobs. In Washington, the child care crisis cost employers $2.08 billion in direct costs and $6.5 billion in direct and opportunity costs in 2017, according to a 2019 state report.
In a press release, Child Care Aware Director of Policy and Advocacy Ryan Pricco called for investment into the child care system.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has added stress and uncertainty to what the industry assessment revealed was already a fragile child care system,” he said. “Investments are needed to keep our child care system operating.”
So far, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced nearly $1.4 million in grants to aid efforts to expand child care capacity throughout the state. Locally, the Cowlitz Community Network got $60,000 to create a report on child care access in the county.
Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, D-Portland, introduced the Child Care is Essential Act at the end of July to establish a $50 billion Child Care Stabilization Fund to give grants to families and providers. It passed in the house and is stalled in the senate.
“Child care is one of the most urgent and stressful issues facing families during this pandemic, and stabilizing it will be a key factor in reopening our communities safely,” Bonamici said in a press release.
“Investing in our children now has long-term benefits for our families, communities, and economy,” she added.
In Longview, Wild said all help is appreciated. The adjustment to new protocols has been hard, “because we haven’t closed. We’ve never closed a day.”
“It’s hard to adjust to working less hours and adjust to not having parents coming in the building so we have to answer the door and take temperatures. It’s just a lot more steps during the day,” she said.
Wild said she has received several grants and a PPE loan that have helped her considerably. Still, she said she’s “just hoping to be back to normal capacity once school goes back in-person.”
“I have an amazing staff that has been very supportive of me and willing to make these changes, thank goodness,” Wild added.
Burns said she used the Department of Children, Youth and Families grant she got to get new shelves, build a website and buy shade structures for the playground.
Her staff and parents are well-adjusted to the new health protocols now, including daily temperature checks and “more, more, more handwashing,” she added.
“There are lots of colds and allergies now, so it’s hard to differentiate, but at this point I have to be safe rather than sorry,” she said.
Parents understand when she has to send a child home, she said. Prospective parents don’t mind that they don’t get a full tour when they sign up, because nobody but children and staff are allowed in the building, Burns said.
“We’re just such a small, family-oriented center, and it’s really easy for parents to get it and go with the flow and understand that this is kind of our new normal right now,” she said.
