Child care centers are reopening, but many risk closing for good

Lil’ Red Barn Academy has readily adapted to the new state guidance, Burns said, and parents are understanding of new procedures.

But Burns said wearing masks while chasing children around in the humid summer heat is exhausting, as is changing diapers while masked.

The center also had to adjust staffing levels to accommodate new timed pick-up and drop-offs with parents, Burns said, and the temperature checks aren’t always a perfect indicator of illness in children.

“It’s hard with toddlers to differentiate between a fever from teething or from something more than teething. We have to take it how it is and be more cautious,” she said.

That had led to a few children being sent home with too-high temperatures, Burns said, even though she was pretty sure it wasn’t from COVID-19.

“I need to exclude them temporarily even if it is just teething, but our parents have been very easygoing and understanding,” she said. “For the most part, it’s not too bad.”