Chicken patties in WA, OR recalled after reports of hard plastic pieces found in packaging

Foster Farms of Farmerville, Louisiana, is recalling about 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that might be contaminated with extraneous materials — specifically, hard clear plastic pieces — according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Recalled are 80-ounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.” They contain best-by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901″ and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the packaging’s back edge. Also, “7527899724″ is printed under the barcode.

The patties were produced Aug. 11 and shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. They may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations, FSIS said in a news release.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of the product, but FSIS believes the plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them, and retailers are urged not to sell them. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

More info

• Contact Foster Farms consumer hotline at info@fosterfarms.com or 1-800-338-8051.

• For details on recalls and food-safety questions, call the USDA meat and poultry hotline, 888-674-6854 or chat via Ask USDA 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Consumers can email questions to MPHotline@usda.gov. For those who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the electronic consumer-complaint monitoring system is online. Recalls are posted online.