 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cherry blossom celebration in Longview on Saturday

  • 0
Japanese Garden updates

A Kelso resident walks underneath the Torii gate at the entrance of the Japanese Garden during an afternoon stroll at Lake Sacajawea in February 2021.

 Courtney Talak

Longview residents can mark the beginning of spring and the blooming of the city's cherry trees with the Sakura Celebration on Saturday.

The event takes place at noon at the Japanese Gardens in Lake Sacajawea Park. Organizers say the event will include Japanese snacks for visitors, information about Longview's sister city of Wako and group walks through the lake's Japanese island.

Sakura is the Japanese name for cherry blossom trees.

The Sakura Celebration is being held by Longview's Sister City Commission, which works with the city of Wako, Japan, to organize cultural exchanges between the two countries. This is the first year the commission is holding the event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine Azov battalion denies neo-Nazi association

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News