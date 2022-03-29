Cherry blossom celebration in Longview on Saturday

Longview residents can mark the beginning of spring and the blooming of the city's cherry trees with the Sakura Celebration on Saturday.

The event takes place at noon at the Japanese Gardens in Lake Sacajawea Park. Organizers say the event will include Japanese snacks for visitors, information about Longview's sister city of Wako and group walks through the lake's Japanese island.

Sakura is the Japanese name for cherry blossom trees.

The Sakura Celebration is being held by Longview's Sister City Commission, which works with the city of Wako, Japan, to organize cultural exchanges between the two countries. This is the first year the commission is holding the event.

