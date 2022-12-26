Chehalis water main leak under I-5 declared emergency

CHEHALIS — A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street at 8 a.m. Dec. 14. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute.

This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School, and also disrupted water service to the Newaukum Hill area.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, Chehalis Street and Stormwater Superintendent Jud Riddle briefed the Chehalis City Council about the extent of the damage and projected repair costs, as well as the need to declare an emergency to authorize funds for repairs.

“An emergency was declared by the city manager consistent with the city’s procurement policy and RCW 39.04.280 so that the necessary repairs could be made to prevent additional damage and reduce the potential for extended water service interruptions,” Riddle said.

RCW 39.04.280 states that people designated by a municipality’s governing body may declare an emergency in order to waive competitive bidding requirements and quickly award necessary contracts to address the emergency.

“Due to the unknown integrity of the surrounding pipe, the possibility of pipe failure and the location of the water main, city staff determined that an emergency replacement of the damaged water main was needed as soon as possible,” Riddle said.

Riddle said there is a need to get the repairs done and paid for immediately due to the flooding risk in the area where the main line break occurred now that winter has arrived.

“If the pipe failed, it would be very difficult and therefore very expensive to repair because it is under the freeway in an area that is often under water during the winter months. Therefore, a pipe failure would be catastrophic, potentially leaving hundreds of people without water for weeks or months,” Riddle said.

During that time, the city would be required to transport water to the area using trucks, which would further add to the city’s expenses.

Originally, the crews were attempting to repair damaged sections using clamps, but as work progressed, more leaks were discovered.

Iversen and Sons Inc. workers attempted to install more repair bands and clamps on the newly discovered leaks, but even when repairs had been completed, the main line was still leaking.

“Due to the considerable damage to the water main it continued to leak at a rate of 20 to 50 gallons per minute even after temporary repairs had been made,” Riddle said.

Due to a rare dry spell during the past week, crews from Iversen and Sons Inc. have been working to replace sections of damaged main line. The dry spell’s arrival was well timed as it allowed crews to easily pump out flood water that had already accumulated.

From Dec. 15 through Dec. 20, Iversen and Sons Inc. crews were able to successfully replace 130 feet of the 330-foot water main line section that makes its way underneath I-5 by 13th Street.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, the water main line was charged again and water service was restored for customers in the area.

While Mayor Tony Ketchum was unable to attend due to traveling at the time, councilors Jerry Lord, Kate McDougall and Kevin Carns were present at the emergency declaration. They were joined on Zoom by mayor pro-tem Robert Spahr and Councilors Daryl Lund and Isaac Pope.

They voted unanimously to declare an emergency and thanked both city staff and Iversen crews for their work.

“(City Manager) Jill (Anderson) knows I like to give credit where it’s due. City staff, Iversen and Sons collaborated, everybody worked really well together and made it happen,” Riddle said.

According to Riddle, the remaining 200 feet of that section of water main line that wasn’t replaced will need to be inspected for similar wear and damage once the rainy season ends and flood waters recede.

Iversen and Sons Inc. provided Riddle with cost estimates for the main line replacement sitting between $75,000 and $100,000, though the final figure has yet to be given by Iversen.