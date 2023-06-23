Chehalis’ outdoor community pool — the Gail and Carolyn Shaw Aquatics Center — officially reopened for the summer last weekend, first with open swimming on June 17 followed by lap swimming on June 19.

Admission to the Chet and Henrietta Rhodes Spray Park is free, according to Chehalis Parks and Recreation Administration Assistant Sarah Prok, while access to the rest of Shaw Aquatics Center costs $5 per person. Debit and credit cards are now accepted payment methods as well, though transaction fees apply.

Additionally, season passes are available for $40 for Chehalis School District residents. Proof of residency is required for purchase.

The Shaw Aquatics Center is open seven days a week with two open swimming sessions daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Lap swimming sessions are currently running Monday through Thursday during the early morning sessions.

“We are also in the midst of our first session of swim lessons,” Prok said.

Visitors can sign up for swim lessons at the aquatics center or online. To sign up for lessons, purchase a season pass or find out about lifeguard training or renting the pool, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc4nkscn.

For more information, call the Chehalis Parks and Recreation Department at 360-748-0271. The Gail and Carolyn Shaw Aquatics Center will remain open throughout the summer until Labor Day weekend, weather permitting.