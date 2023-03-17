The Longview Public Library has a variety of crop, flower, and native seeds for patrons to check out and grow themselves.

The Seed Library is a free program committed to supporting community gardeners of all levels. The program also includes resources to help community members learn how to grow their own food and save seeds, according to the library.

Seeds can be borrowed by browsing the seed card catalog in the library or by ordering them for mail delivery at www.longviewlibrary.org/seedlibrary.php. Along with seeds, the library will offer programs centered around "celebrating and deepening our relationships with plants," organizers report.

For more information, call 360-442-5300 or go to longviewlibrary.org.