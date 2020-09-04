 Skip to main content
Chainsaws stolen from tree trimming trucks outside PUD
Chainsaws stolen from tree trimming trucks outside PUD

Police Lights

Suspects stole four chainsaws worth more than $3,000 from a tree trimming company’s trucks parked at the Cowlitz PUD operations center on Industrial Way, according to dispatch reports.

The loss was reported to Longview police Wednesday morning, according to the report.

An earbud was left behind and police will sent it to the lab for DNA testing.

