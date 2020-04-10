Centralia Transfer Station no longer accepting out-of-county waste

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Centralia Transfer Station will not accept out-of-county waste starting Friday, according to officials, because of an uptick in waste disposal over the past several weeks.

Greg Gachowsky, manager of the Lewis County Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division, said in a press release that as waste facilities in surrounding counties have closed to residential customers due to COVID-19, more people have been coming to Centralia.

“People are taking advantage of the weather and spring cleaning,” Gachowsky said in a press release. “We have been seeing record numbers of customers in the last several days when people have been advised to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order. Add in larger numbers of people from other counties, and we simply cannot safely handle the waste.”

Moving forward, transfer station staff will ask to see identification from customers visiting the facility, the press release said, and will turn away customers bringing in waste from outside Lewis County.

To protect against COVID-19, the transfer station has also made payments card-only, closed the Hazo Hut and ReUse Center and are urging residents to sign up for curbside garbage pick-up.

