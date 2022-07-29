Centralia resident helps get first state highway sign erected for veterans with purple hearts

Thanks to legislation passed last year, “Purple Heart State” signs to honor U.S. military veterans killed or wounded are being placed throughout Washington.

One of five signs acknowledging the declaration is erected at the Astoria-Megler Bridge.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, signs will soon be installed on Interstate 5 — northbound and southbound — at exit 105 as well as another I-5 location near Vancouver and Interstate 205 northbound in Vancouver.

The first signs are a result of donations from Mary Astrid of Centralia, who donated $1,100 in memory of Robert Hanson, who was killed in the South Pacific during World War II, and from the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1889, which donated money to place signs on three entrances to southwest Washington.

"It brings honor to our men and women who made untold sacrifices and their families who care for them or experienced loss," Astrid said.

WSDOT does not directly collect the funds for the Purple Heart signs. Instead, funds are raised by the state Department of Veterans Affairs through donations. According to the department, the total cost of larger signs is $1,100 and the cost of smaller signs is $1,000.

“Donors who fully sponsor a sign will receive a certificate to display in office locations and on social media sites," according to the department.

The department’s first priority is to use donations to place signs at the entrances to the state’s 34 highways, though the department will place signs at other highway locations should an organization fully sponsoring a sign make such a request.