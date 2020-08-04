Centralia memorial for fallen WSP trooper set for Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington State Patrol will hold a processional and memorial service in Centralia on Wednesday afternoon for trooper Justin Schaffer, who was killed in the line of duty in March.

Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. WSP will release the location of the service and exact route of the processional at 9 a.m. that morning, the agency said.

A processional at 11 a.m. will move along northbound I-5 through Centralia and may cause traffic delays, WSP said.

Due to pandemic regulations, seating and entrance to the venue is restricted. However, Schaffer will still be given a full law enforcement tribute.

Media outlets KING5 and TVW will supply a broadcast feed of the services, and a basic live stream will be available at the WSP's Twitter page @wastatepatrol.

