Centralia man, 70, summits all five Washington volcanoes in one season

CENTRALIA — Former principal with Centralia School District Neal Kirby turned 70 in April and decided he wanted to summit all five of Washington’s volcanoes before his next birthday.

Over the weekend, he completed his goal, wrapping up his climb at Glacier Peak in Snohomish County.

After his birthday in April, the mountain climbing aficionado decided to set a big goal: climb all five of Washington’s volcanoes — Mount St. Helens, Mount Baker, Mount Rainier, Mount Adams and Glacier Peak — before turning 71. Adding to the loftiness of his goal, the climbing season is far shorter than a full year.

Kirby was joined by Jake Fagerness, who works as a mailman in Chehalis, on his climbs of Glacier Peak and Mount St. Helens this year.

“A lot of people, they celebrate getting ‘em all five done over their lifetime,” Kirby previously told The Chronicle. “I think a lot of older people don't realize what they're capable of doing because they check themselves out before they give it a go. For whatever reason, I’ve had really good health. I’ve been blessed with staying in really good shape at this age.”