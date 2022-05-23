Centralia College to break ground on new athletic field Wednesday

CENTRALIA — After over 20 years of planning and nine years of student fundraising, Centralia College will finally break ground on its new multipurpose athletic field at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The groundbreaking will take place in front of the Michael Smith Gymnasium at Centralia College’s campus in downtown Centralia.

“No matter the weather, we will be digging up a bit of dirt,” Centralia College stated in a news release. The college advised attendees to bring an umbrella in case of rain.

The new turf facility will be used for baseball, softball and soccer.

Its completion will mark the first time since 1989 that Centralia College has had an athletic field located on campus, according to previous Chronicle reporting. The previous athletic field, Noble Field, was built in 1922 and was originally a rodeo ring before being converted to a football field.

Centralia College’s baseball and softball teams currently play and practice at Fort Borst Park, and the soccer team practices and plays at Centralia High School’s Tiger Stadium, according to previous Chronicle coverage.

