Census 2020 notifications in the mail

Local residents have begun receiving notices to respond to the 2020 Census.
The goal of the census is a complete an accurate count of everyone living in the United States and its five territories, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The 2020 Census asks a few simple questions about each home and who is living there on April 1, 2020. Residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.
The U.S. Constitution mandates the census be held every 10 years.
Results of the count help determine federal funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.
Census results also determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
One person responds for each home and should count everyone who lives and sleeps there most of the time as of April 1, 2020. That includes newborns, children, roommates and renters.
Military members will be counted in different ways depending on their circumstances.
College students who live away from home should be counted at the on- or off-campus residence where they live and sleep most of the time, even if they are at home on April 1. Students living or studying abroad outside of the United States on April 1 are not counted. Foreign students living and attending school in the U.S. should be counted.
The Census Bureau will count homeless people at shelters, soup kitchens, homeless camps and other locations from March 30 to April 1. Those living in RV parks, campgrounds or hotels will also be counted.
In April, census takers will visit college campuses, senior living facilities and other group-living quarters.
Census takers will follow up with households who haven’t responded in May through July. All Census Bureau workers carry official government badges and should identify themselves immediately.
Census information is confidential and will not be shared with anyone, including law enforcement. The 2020 Census does not ask about citizenship.
The Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails and will never ask for social security number, money or donations, bank or credit card account numbers or for anything on behalf of a political party.