Census 2020 notifications in the mail

Local residents have begun receiving notices to respond to the 2020 Census.

The goal of the census is a complete an accurate count of everyone living in the United States and its five territories, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 2020 Census asks a few simple questions about each home and who is living there on April 1, 2020. Residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.

The U.S. Constitution mandates the census be held every 10 years.

Results of the count help determine federal funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.

Census results also determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

One person responds for each home and should count everyone who lives and sleeps there most of the time as of April 1, 2020. That includes newborns, children, roommates and renters.

Military members will be counted in different ways depending on their circumstances.