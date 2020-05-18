Cemetery cancels Memorial Day service, plans visit of Vietnam War wall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longview Memorial Park has canceled its Memorial Day program this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it hopes to offset the disappointment with two pieces of good news.

First, the cemetery will be open as usual this weekend and on Monday, and the main avenue through the cemetery will be lined with flags as usual, according to director Rick Little.

People will still be allowed to bring flowers to graves, and an informational table will be set up in Mausoleum B and in the office of Steele Chapel. Staff members will be there with maps. Office hours for the weekend are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Second, Longview Memorial Park announced it will host the replica of the Vietnam War Memorial on Oct. 1-4, Little said Monday. The Wall that Heals, which travels by truck, is made of synthetic granite and consists of 140 numbered panels containing the names of 58,320 Americans who died in that conflict.

For more information please call Longview Memorial Park at (360) 423-6090.

